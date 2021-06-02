DEAPcoin (DEP) Trading Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $28.45 million and $2.88 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00082695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00020898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $393.63 or 0.01039208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,677.25 or 0.09708224 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00052360 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEP is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,203,349,993 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

