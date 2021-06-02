Decentral Games (DG) Reaches Market Cap of $35.39 Million

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for about $147.41 or 0.00395160 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $35.39 million and $102,071.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00069323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.54 or 0.00282934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.61 or 0.00186606 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $456.65 or 0.01224163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,412.51 or 1.00292412 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00032546 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,077 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

