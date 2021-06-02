Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Deere & Company by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $364.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $148.12 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $373.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.22.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

