Dent (DENT) Trading Down 11.2% Over Last Week

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Dent has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Dent has a total market cap of $393.31 million and $37.13 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00083019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00020971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.60 or 0.01037442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,706.99 or 0.09721337 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00052606 BTC.

About Dent

DENT is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,261,255,759 coins. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

