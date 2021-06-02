Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €120.00 Price Target for Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RHM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €112.11 ($131.90).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

RHM stock opened at €85.88 ($101.04) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.48. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a twelve month high of €93.80 ($110.35). The business’s 50 day moving average is €86.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a PE ratio of 406.22.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.