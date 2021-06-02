Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield alerts:

UNBLF opened at $87.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.86. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 1 year low of $34.48 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.