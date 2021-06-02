DEXTools (DEXT) Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $35.60 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEXTools coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000932 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00082698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00021010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.05 or 0.01038488 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,672.29 or 0.09702730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00052424 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools (CRYPTO:DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,703,840 coins and its circulating supply is 100,897,767 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

