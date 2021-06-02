Dexus (OTCMKTS:DXSPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Dexus (OTCMKTS:DXSPF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

DXSPF opened at $7.88 on Monday. Dexus has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $7.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63.

Dexus Company Profile

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $32.1 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

