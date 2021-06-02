Dexus (OTCMKTS:DXSPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Dexus (OTCMKTS:DXSPF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
DXSPF opened at $7.88 on Monday. Dexus has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $7.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63.
Dexus Company Profile
