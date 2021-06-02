dHedge DAO Price Hits $1.27 (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $15.71 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded down 15% against the dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00003356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00081901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00021206 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.90 or 0.01027593 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,596.82 or 0.09528478 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00051834 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,399,128 coins. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

