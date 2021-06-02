Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock Holdings Increased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 433.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 97,384 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $114,585.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at $114,585.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $251,687.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,222.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,546 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upped their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.09. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $32.99.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

