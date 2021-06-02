Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4 billion-$4.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.09 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of DBD stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.23. The company had a trading volume of 43,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,009. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 3.37. Diebold Nixdorf has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $943.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.31 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Gerrard Schmid sold 39,449 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $676,550.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

