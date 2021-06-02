Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

APPS opened at $68.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 165.15, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.96.

Several research firms recently commented on APPS. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

