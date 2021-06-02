Digitex 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.29 Million (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last week, Digitex has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. One Digitex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex has a market capitalization of $8.87 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00081389 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00021264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.38 or 0.01024658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,563.18 or 0.09523366 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00051039 BTC.

Digitex Coin Profile

DGTX is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

