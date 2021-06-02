Digitex City Price Hits $0.0135 on Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Digitex City coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex City has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00082335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00021251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.28 or 0.01030581 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,629.02 or 0.09582745 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00052265 BTC.

About Digitex City

Digitex City is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex City Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

