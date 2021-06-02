Digiwage Price Tops $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digiwage has a total market cap of $69,874.76 and $1.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digiwage has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digiwage alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000799 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.