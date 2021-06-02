Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,275,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,119 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.86% of Lifetime Brands worth $19,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after buying an additional 66,112 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 91,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 30,068 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lifetime Brands by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Lifetime Brands by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LCUT opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $334.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.35. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.23 million. On average, analysts expect that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is currently 17.89%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Craig Phillips sold 8,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $124,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 652,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,073,863.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

