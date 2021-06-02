Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $21.36 Million Holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,209,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442,541 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $21,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $1,127,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 117,300 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEX. Citigroup raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $995.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 3.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.92.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 48.49% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

