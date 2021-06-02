Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 14,601 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,457,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,601 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $20,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,163,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,452 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,917,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,161,000 after acquiring an additional 709,035 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,119,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,883,000 after acquiring an additional 29,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $15,855,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 491,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 220,946 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 1.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In related news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $66,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $30,307.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,523 shares of company stock worth $220,608 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

