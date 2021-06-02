Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 99,400 Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,820,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 99,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Matrix Service worth $20,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Matrix Service by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 47,292 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in Matrix Service by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 386,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Matrix Service by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Matrix Service by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,539,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,966,000 after purchasing an additional 167,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Matrix Service by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

MTRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of Matrix Service stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a market cap of $294.15 million, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.71. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $16.32.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.45). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $148.26 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin S. Cavanah sold 16,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $208,434.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.