Diversified Trust Co Invests $213,000 in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $208,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,327.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IBCP opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.55 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 19.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 33.20%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

