Diversified Trust Co Purchases 1,404 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,691,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,961,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,168,000 after buying an additional 1,462,090 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,695,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,138,000 after buying an additional 672,600 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $2,322,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXL stock opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.58.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

