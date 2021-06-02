Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,231 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in State Street were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STT stock opened at $87.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.50. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $89.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

STT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

