Diversified Trust Co Sells 2,071 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,740 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,968,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,888,289,000 after acquiring an additional 204,495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,112,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,131,178,000 after acquiring an additional 372,935 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,096,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $491,190,000 after purchasing an additional 591,382 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $471,604,000 after purchasing an additional 438,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $443,766,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,699 shares of company stock worth $32,925,991. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $122.97 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

