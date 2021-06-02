Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Domo were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domo alerts:

DOMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group raised Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Domo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.23. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $79.00.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.