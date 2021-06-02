Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stake Lessened by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the period. Donaldson makes up approximately 0.9% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Donaldson worth $8,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 257.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Donaldson during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DCI traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,931. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.32. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $65.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 42.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

