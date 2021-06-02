Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 14,090 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 61,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 5,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.39. 808,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,151,861. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.47. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $81.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

