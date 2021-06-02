Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,885,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,384,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $550,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $422.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467,939. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.83. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $296.49 and a 1-year high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.