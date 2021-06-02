Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $6.90 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,659 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 66,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $422,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $68.05. 186,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,695,412. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.06. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.88 and a 52 week high of $69.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.