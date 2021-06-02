Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,153 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $52.81. The company had a trading volume of 254,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,471,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $54.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

