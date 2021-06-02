Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 114,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 30,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 18,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

BAX stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,209. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.81.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAX. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.46.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

