Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 682 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $190.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,734. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $135.92 and a 1 year high of $192.26.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.