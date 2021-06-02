DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 35,530,000 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the April 29th total of 26,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 12.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

DKNG opened at $49.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.16. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The company had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,705,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,728,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,410,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,154,963 shares of company stock worth $55,521,269 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,656,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 73,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 42,759 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after buying an additional 320,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

