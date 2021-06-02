Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.50 at CIBC

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DIR.UN. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.50.

Shares of DIR.UN opened at C$14.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a one year low of C$10.06 and a one year high of C$14.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.79.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

