DREP [old] (DREP) Price Down 31.3% This Week

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One DREP [old] coin can currently be bought for $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DREP [old] has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. DREP [old] has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00082613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00021000 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $392.71 or 0.01037626 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,682.16 or 0.09729003 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00052310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00093875 BTC.

DREP [old] Profile

DREP [old] (DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP [old] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP [old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

