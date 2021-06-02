DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS) in a research report released on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON SMDS opened at GBX 423.90 ($5.54) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 416.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.23, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of £5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.59. DS Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 249.40 ($3.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 435.90 ($5.70).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.05%.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

