DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Lifted to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DSDVY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. DSV Panalpina A/S presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.00.

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S stock opened at $122.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.26 and a beta of 1.09. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1-year low of $54.34 and a 1-year high of $122.95.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

