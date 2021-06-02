Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) PT Lowered to C$12.00

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dundee Precious Metals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.55.

Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$8.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.66. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$6.70 and a 52-week high of C$10.73.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$174.80 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals will post 0.9399999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 47,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total value of C$364,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$154,000.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

