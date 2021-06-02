DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP decreased its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KTF. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $154,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

KTF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.14. The company had a trading volume of 61,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,132. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

