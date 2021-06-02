DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.95% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DXC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

DXC opened at $38.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in DXC Technology by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

