Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Given New C$61.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Dye & Durham from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$47.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Dye & Durham from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.90.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Shares of Dye & Durham stock opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.44. Dye & Durham has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $40.79.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.