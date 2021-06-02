Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Given New C$61.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

DND has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$63.00 target price on shares of Dye & Durham in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$47.50 to C$50.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dye & Durham from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$55.90.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Shares of DND stock opened at C$48.83 on Tuesday. Dye & Durham has a one year low of C$11.25 and a one year high of C$53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.32, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a PE ratio of -42.61.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.