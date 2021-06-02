dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA) Director Jean-Pierre Colin Sells 425,000 Shares of Stock

dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA) Director Jean-Pierre Colin sold 425,000 shares of dynaCERT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.67, for a total value of C$284,750.00.

Shares of DYA opened at C$0.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$264.50 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 11.33. dynaCERT Inc has a one year low of C$0.27 and a one year high of C$1.25.

DynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced fuel emissions.

