e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Gap Down to $27.57

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.57, but opened at $26.66. e.l.f. Beauty shares last traded at $27.24, with a volume of 989 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.77 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.67.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $2,001,546.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,120.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $632,597.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 446,552 shares of company stock worth $12,742,153. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

