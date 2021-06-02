EAM Global Investors LLC Acquires New Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 42,752 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3,500.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $639,606.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,942.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $155,995.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,940 shares of company stock worth $1,151,761. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCC. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Shares of NYSE:BCC traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.87. 624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.65. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

