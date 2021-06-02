EAM Global Investors LLC Buys Shares of 137,218 The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 137,218 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of The Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in The Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $108,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The Bancorp by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ TBBK traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.45. 330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.44. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 30.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $867,200.00. Also, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,102,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,530.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,820 shares of company stock worth $2,727,292 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

