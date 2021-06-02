EAM Global Investors LLC Invests $2.38 Million in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 439,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the first quarter worth $25,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 24.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RES stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.33. 4,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,544. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 2.12.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. RPC’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $507,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,361,267.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $1,258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,500,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,606,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,568,309 shares of company stock valued at $20,736,640. 69.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RES shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

