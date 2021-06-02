EAM Global Investors LLC Invests $2.47 Million in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 290,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Daseke at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the 1st quarter worth about $3,224,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Daseke during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Daseke during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,919,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Daseke by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,264,000 after acquiring an additional 63,298 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Daseke by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

DSKE stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $7.46. 921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,206. Daseke, Inc. has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $486.35 million, a P/E ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45.

DSKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded Daseke to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

