EAM Global Investors LLC Sells 19,967 Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

EAM Global Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,967 shares during the quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Affimed were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Affimed during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Affimed during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Affimed in the first quarter worth about $76,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFMD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,639. Affimed has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.61 million, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.15). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 87.56% and a negative net margin of 144.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AFMD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

