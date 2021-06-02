EAM Global Investors LLC Trims Stock Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

EAM Global Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 211,325 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 30,567 shares during the quarter. Alphatec accounts for approximately 0.9% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. 45.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Shares of ATEC stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.27. 833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,903. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.56.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 116.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 4,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,556. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 127,000 shares of company stock worth $1,936,660 and sold 99,072 shares worth $1,609,412. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.