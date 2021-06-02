EAM Global Investors LLC Trims Stock Position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

EAM Global Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,605 shares during the quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Cambium Networks worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMBM. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $11,467,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 196,500 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $4,013,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 128,070 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,353,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cambium Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 4,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $289,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $2,521,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,179.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,035 shares of company stock worth $11,439,772. 66.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cambium Networks stock traded down $5.58 on Wednesday, hitting $51.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,470. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.07 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.